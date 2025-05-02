Individual voices frustrations over 'outrageous' disposable product: 'What a horrendous waste'

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing sources of pollution worldwide.

A Redditor cracked open a disposable video card packed with high-end parts and zero potential for reuse.

What's happening?

The original poster asked for help identifying and repurposing the tech inside a video card that was designed to play only one video.

Video cards are gaining popularity in marketing. While the card is eye-catching and fun, the inside contains an array of computer parts designed for a single playback function, and then, as many commenters pointed out, it's destined for the trash.

"What a horrendous waste of materials / resources," wrote one commenter, while another called it "outrageous." Others jumped in to dissect the board, identify chips, and debate how the parts could be reused.

"I'm by no means an environmental activist, but all that hardware for a disposable thing," another commenter said. "What a waste of resources and the environment that is."

Why is e-waste important?

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing sources of pollution worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Devices like this video card use valuable materials, such as lithium, copper, and silicon, all of which require significant energy and labor to extract and manufacture. When tossed after a single use, these resources go straight into landfills or incinerators, polluting soil and water and leaving the cost of their waste behind.

According to the United Nations, the world generated $57 billion worth of e-waste in 2019 alone, mostly in unrecovered materials.

Unlike plastic waste, which has become a household concern, e-waste often goes unnoticed because it's hidden inside devices. But that invisible cost adds up, especially when perfectly good components are destined to be tossed after just one use.

Is the company doing anything about this?

No company was named in the post, but the general practice of using electronics for one-time marketing is widespread, from luxury real estate mailers to branded swag.

Some manufacturers argue these materials are "technically recyclable," but access to proper e-recycling is still limited and rarely utilized for low-cost items. Worse, many products aren't designed to be taken apart, making recovery of components difficult.

There are, however, brands and platforms working to stem the tide.

One promising example is Trashie's Tech Take Back Box, a mail-in solution that helps individuals recycle their old electronics and earn rewards for doing so.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

E-waste is slowly being addressed through policy and innovation. Europe's Right to Repair laws have prompted companies to adopt more sustainable designs, while all U.S. states have introduced legislation to require easier access to replacement parts and repair guides.

For individuals, there are more resources than ever to turn tech trash into cash. People can make money on their old electronics through apps, platforms, and services that help them sell, donate, or recycle gadgets responsibly.

And for the DIY crowd, communities on Reddit, like r/AskElectronics, offer information on salvaging parts and breathing new life into "disposable" tech.

