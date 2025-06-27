Shopper sparks outrage after noticing major issues with recent purchase from Urban Outfitters: 'Makes me so mad'

With an expensive price tag, one would hope the quality of the purchased item would match. As one Reddit user found out, this is not always the case.

In a Reddit post, a user on the r/AntiConsumption subreddit shared how they splurged on a $120 dress from Urban Outfitters that quickly began to fall apart.

The user shows pictures of the seam of the dress as they worked to restitch it by hand, fixing a problem caused by cheap materials.

"I really don't want to return it cuz obviously every unit will be this way," the original poster said. "Might contact customer service and see if I can get a partial refund. I am reinforcing the whole inside with cotton webbing and then I'm also going to use a matching ruffled teal elastic to make a second strap system in racerback shape."

Fast fashion and mass-produced clothing brands are cause for concern for countless reasons. Aside from producing low-quality items like this one, which, even with its hefty price tag, falls apart, the industry contributes to the large quantity of textile waste in the world.

A great way to break up with fast fashion and quit contributing to global textile waste is to thrift shop. Not only can you score unique, timeless pieces at cheap prices, but you'll be giving the clothes more wears than fast-fashion items, which are meant to be worn a few times before heading to the landfill.

The comments under the falling-apart, expensive dress show the collective annoyance with cheap clothing products.

"I've recently noticed that some brands have completely stopped lining garments. Even when it's a light color. Won't stop them from charging $100+ though. Makes me so mad!!!" one user wrote.

Someone else commended the user for taking the time to mend the dress, saying: "What a shame. It is a beautiful dress- way to extend its life!"

