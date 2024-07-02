Homeowner halts landscaping project after realizing contractor's dangerous mistake: 'This is an area where my 5 year old and friends play'

"No way you're expected to pay for that."

A homeowner was outraged to discover their subcontractor was using sharp, hazardous materials as topsoil. According to the Redditor who shared the post, there were large pieces of broken glass, rusty metal, ceramic pieces, and old beer caps spread throughout their yard.

"Who knows what is still under the top layer, but it cannot be any better. Nothing in that picture is plastic; it is all sharp stuff," wrote the original poster. "This is an area where my 5 year old and friends play and run around in bare feet."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The contractor and landscaping team were supposed to fix an area of the homeowner's yard that was destroyed from construction, adding clean topsoil and hydroseed over the ruined area. However, instead, the homeowner stopped the landscaping project when they found dangerous materials being used as topsoil.

Redditors were appalled by the images of sharp, rusty items spread across the homeowner's lawn.

"No way you're expected to pay for that," wrote one user.

"That's not even topsoil, that's just gravel, and based on the literal garbage in it it's leftovers off some construction site," responded another Redditor.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Instead of covering your lawn in topsoil, consider installing a native plant lawn. Compared to traditional grass lawns, native plants require less upkeep, saving you time and money down the line.

After switching to a native plant lawn, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year.

Growing plants native to your region is also a great way to benefit the environment. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, that help support the growth of the local ecosystem as a whole.

Redditors continued to discuss the homeowner's frustrating situation.

"Holy cow! If this is real, that's crazy!" wrote one user.

"Not to mention that's like half rocks," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.