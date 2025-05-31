Shopper dumbfounded after discovering bizarre item on shelf at local store: 'What a garbage product'

Many people know that when they're in the process of packing for a camping trip, the right organizational tool can be a godsend to help them get their ducks in a row. However, a shopper thought one manufacturer took things a step too far with their unusual and pricey plastic case.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, the shopper shared an image of a stack of plastic containers labeled as Hershey's s'mores cases — "food not included."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Who doesn't need a $13 plastic case to organize your s'mores ingredients in?" the poster wrote sarcastically, to which a commenter replied: "At first I was thinking 'well together these wouldn't be too far off.....FOOD NOT INCLUDED??' What a garbage product."

"How often are other people making smores that they need this product?" another wondered.

"If you're not just throwing the box of graham crackers back and forth to each other and just putting them together without even a plate is it really the experience?" a third joked.

Why is this important?

The discussion highlights a pressing issue facing this generation — that is, plastic manufacturing is at an all-time high, inundating the environment with dirty fuel-based materials that take at least a decade, if not more than 1,000 years, to break down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Beyond its harmful production emissions and impact on overcrowded landfills and ecosystems from litter, plastic can also leach toxic chemicals into water and soil.

The Cool Down couldn't find data revealing actual demand for specialized s'mores storage containers. However, multiple Redditors suggested the s'mores storers weren't worth the toll they would exact on their wallets, raising the question of whether all the energy that went into making the product will be a sunk cost for the manufacturer and the environment.

"The three items in a S'more all come in their own packaging. You bring those and a few skewers (or sticks you find) and you're ready to go," one commenter pointed out. "The ooey gooey messiness of it all is half the fun."

Is Hershey doing anything about this?

It is unclear if Hershey is directly involved with manufacturing the cases. The popular fireside treat has become synonymous with the chocolate maker, and a quick internet search by TCD reveals a variety of similarly branded s'mores containers.

However, it is fair to speculate Hershey likely gave its seal of approval for its name to be used on at least some products if major retailers in the United States are selling the cases, possibly to encourage consumers to purchase Hershey chocolate instead of that from another brand for their treats.

As for its sustainability goals, Hershey breaks down its progress toward each objective on its website, including efforts to minimize waste.

The company says it is 32% on the way to ensuring its plastic packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable by the end of the decade. It also says it is on track to eliminate 25 million pounds of packaging in that same time frame, having already slashed 15.4 million pounds.

How can I reduce plastic waste more broadly?

Even though recycling plastic is better than sending it to the landfill, nonprofits such as Greenpeace remain skeptical about its potential to meaningfully address the waste crisis, with reprocessing rates for some types of plastic as low as 5%.

One commenter suggested a money-saving way to get a cute s'mores storage case and keep items out of landfills for people who prefer more organization. "I found one at the thrift store that looks like a big s'more. It was like $3; people need to be more resourceful!" they said.

"Or just use a tackle box," another person suggested.

However, with microplastics and the various chemicals in them associated with a range of health problems, including stroke, heart attack, and reproductive complications, people may prefer to go plastic-free when it comes to their food. Reusable silicone food containers are a durable alternative that would do the trick.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.