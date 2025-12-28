Frustrated customer calls out Publix after discovering sneaky tactic at local store: 'The goal is money'

These sneaky tactics are everywhere during the holiday season.

A surprised and dismayed shopper posted on Reddit about a holiday sale at Publix that turned out to be more expensive.

The customer shared a photo in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit of a sale sign offering candy cane-coated almonds for $6.49 each. In the title of the post, they explained, "'Surprisingly low price' signs that aren't sales and are, in fact, 30% more expensive than the grocery store down the street."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Unfortunately, this is not rare. Many people on social media have noticed that "surprisingly low" deals are less like savings and more like scams. This shopper found a better deal down the street.

These sneaky tactics are everywhere during the holiday season. People are noticing that sales are actually the regular retail prices, or worse, some Black Friday prices are higher than usual.

Several TikTok videos, like one from the 44vatox (@44vatox) account, show that the sale signs are the exact same prices; they just get a special sign to try to trick people. It's just a way to encourage shoppers to consume and spend as much as possible.

Holiday sales, especially Black Friday ones, create a sense of urgency, promoting excessive consumerism and generating more pollution and waste. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 2025's holiday sales are expected to pass $1 trillion, with each person planning to spend almost $900 on seasonal purchases.

However, consumers are feeling the pinch on their wallets. A SurveyMonkey 2025 holiday trends survey found financial strain to be in the top three holiday stressors for people. And the NRF poll stated that 85% of shoppers expect to spend more on gifts this year due to tariffs.

The survey noted that many are turning to secondhand gifts this season. This is a brilliant way to give people a meaningful present without breaking the bank. Plus, you won't contribute to the holiday season's environmental impact. Consider thrifting or upcycling presents for your loved ones to stay in your holiday budget and help the planet.

Other Redditors weren't surprised by the OP's discovery.

One person sarcastically said, "Is this your first encounter with capitalism? Welcome! The goal is money."

Someone else joked, "That's prob why they added 'surprising': u expect it to be low, but SURPRISE!"

