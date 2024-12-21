Shopper calls out popular fashion brand after making concerning discovery in order purchased online: 'I'm scared of breaking it'

A shopper's frustrating experience may have others thinking twice before supplementing their wardrobe with merchandise from any company peddling fast fashion.

In Reddit's r/dollskill community, the shopper suggested that quality control at online boutique Dolls Kill has gone downhill after they received a Darker Ways maxi dress made from cheap-looking material. It was also covered in what appeared to be pet hair. Meanwhile, the shopper said a "Pixelated Images" bodysuit had inconsistent sizing compared to other Club Exx products.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The quality looks so much worse than on the website. I literally have Shein clothes that have better quality than this dress, and I'm very disappointed," the original poster shared.

"The other piece I ordered … because it has no opening at the bottom or from the sides, I can barely lift it above my hips. All the other Club Exx clothes I have fit just fine.. I guess I have to return it because I'm scared of breaking it while trying it on," they added.









Other Redditors encouraged the OP to reach out to the seller and didn't mince words regarding their own experiences with the brands.

"Let them know your experience and ask for a new one," one person suggested.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I'm annoyed with my recent purchase as well. It's way too small even though I sized up two sizes! I hate how inconsistent their sizing is," someone else revealed.

In an update, the OP shared that they reached out to Dolls Kill, but sadly, the response left them even more disappointed and unsure.

"They offered me 30% off of the full price from the dress and encouraged me to return the bodysuit together with socks… I thought that at least they would send me a new proper dress as long as I return the one I have now. I don't know what to do," they wrote.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

They also pointed out that the dress came in a "tiny plastic bag" without any logo on it, perhaps raising questions about the authenticity of the product.

All in all, it's not uncommon for fast fashion brands to wrap products in plastic, contributing to a growing crisis of pollution from a material typically made from dirty fuels like motor oil and gasoline. However, the OP's experience may prompt some consumers to investigate Dolls Kill's business model further.

According to sustainability rater Good on You, the company's lack of transparency about how it reduces its negative impact on people, the planet, and animals earned it the "We Avoid" designation, as the fast fashion sector is notorious for unethical labor practices and for producing enormous totals of toxic waste.

Ultimately, even though the OP was able to recoup some cash, their distress about the situation is understandable. Other shoppers have said goodbye to fast fashion to avoid similar frustrations — instead shopping secondhand or supporting sustainably minded, ethical brands selling high-quality, long-lasting products.

"My last Dolls Kill order was so bad… I don't want to order from them again," another commenter concluded, noting that they also had to pay a pricey customs fee to even obtain the merchandise.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.