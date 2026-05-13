California takes aim at the recycling symbol after decades of issues

The symbol's origins show it was never intended to be used as a consumer-facing tool.

For decades, the recycling symbol has been stamped on plastics regardless of whether they are easily recyclable.

Now, according to a report from the Washington Post, California is trying to stop that practice, taking aim at one of the clearest examples of corporate greenwashing.

Under California's Truth in Recycling law, plastic products sold in the state cannot display the familiar "chasing arrows" logo unless they meet thresholds that include curbside collection for at least 60% of Californians and sorting access through facilities serving 60% of the state's recycling programs, among other requirements.

A majority of plastic packaging and product categories sold in California could lose the symbol if the new law goes into effect as planned on Oct. 4. That includes plastic films, foam, PVC, and mixed plastics — materials that many households have long tossed into blue bins believing they were recyclable.

Industry groups representing packaging companies, restaurants, and others have sued California, arguing the law is vague and violates First Amendment protections. But supporters say the bigger issue is that companies have spent years using the symbol as a marketing tool, even though only a small fraction of plastic is ever recycled.

This fight matters because everyday people have been asked to do the "right thing," while companies have continued making hard-to-recycle packaging and labeling it in ways that suggested it had a second life.

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The Post noted that the world produces about 460 million metric tons of plastic each year, and that number is expected to keep rising. Yet, under 10% of plastic waste has been recycled to date.

In the U.S., even some of the most commonly recyclable plastics still have relatively low recovery rates, while much of the rest is burned, buried, or shipped elsewhere.

That disconnect has real consequences. Families spend time sorting waste, only to have nonrecyclable plastic contaminate recycling streams or end up in landfills and incinerators anyway. Meanwhile, plastic pollution continues to build up in communities, ecosystems, and even human bodies.

California's move also highlights how the burden is beginning to shift away from consumers and toward the companies that profit from disposable packaging.

California is not alone, either. Several states have adopted laws making packaging producers bear more recycling costs. Some, including Oregon and Washington, have already changed labeling rules around the recycling symbol.

Saabira Chaudhuri, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, said that the symbol's origins show it was never intended to be used as a consumer-facing tool.

"If you go back to the inception of [the symbol], it was never intended for consumers. It was allegedly never intended to tell us anything was recyclable. It was supposed to help recyclers sort plastics, including the nonrecyclable ones," Chaudhuri said, per the Post.

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