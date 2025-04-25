Lawmakers pass sweeping reform that could reshape household utility costs: 'This is our opportunity'

Legislators in Washington state have approved a major recycling reform bill aimed at addressing plastic waste and expanding curbside pickup to more than 500,000 homes. The Recycling Reform Act marks an important environmental milestone in the Evergreen State.

As Environment Washington reported, 50% of all consumer packaging and paper products end up in landfills or are incinerated, with dire environmental consequences. Landfills contribute to habitat destruction and release harmful emissions.

Moreover, they have negative health and social consequences for the surrounding communities. Incineration leads to the release of particulate matter and toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. The NRDC has said it's a non-solution and has called on lawmakers to reject it.

Plastic waste is a major concern worldwide, as the world produces over 462 million tons of plastic annually, and most of it is wasted, according to the World Wildlife Fund. It's a problem that will require a blend of international cooperation and local and individual actions.

A summit was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2022, and while progress was made, a binding treaty has yet to materialize. However, this is strong support for a ban on single-use plastics.

Washington's recycling bill is one of several statewide bills gaining traction in the United States. California, Colorado, Maine, and Oregon have all passed measures aimed at holding producers of plastic waste responsible, per Environment Washington. At the individual level, reducing plastic use is a positive step that anyone can take.

Currently, only 17% of plastic packaging waste in Washington is recycled, according to a Washington State Department of Ecology report, and several counties lack access to curbside recycling altogether. This had resulted in a 30% increase in local utility bills. The Recycling Reform Act will hold companies financially responsible for the packaging waste they generate. This will expand recycling access and lower utility bills statewide.

"This is our opportunity to reduce pollution, improve recycling rates, and divert materials away from landfills," the bill's main sponsor, state Sen. Liz Lovelett, said.

