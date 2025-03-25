Lawmakers vote unanimously on bill to crack down on common household behavior: 'We want to do more'

"We want to do more."

One of the easiest ways to do our part to be more eco-friendly is to recycle. One of the hardest parts of recycling is knowing what can and can't be recycled.

In Tacoma, Washington, government officials and leaders in the waste management sector are supporting a bill that would help alleviate recycling-related confusion.

The people of Washington know the importance of their environment and sustainability, but as state Rep. Jake Fey told The Olympian, "We want to do more." Fey is the prime sponsor of HB 1071 in the state's House of Representatives.

This isn't the only recycling bill working its way through Washington's House. HB 1150 would require manufacturers to reduce packaging waste. HB 1607 would bring a financial recycling incentive to residents.

Washington's Senate is also working to bolster the state's recycling.

As of March 7, 2025, a recycling bill has cleared the state Senate. It would lead to clearer communication about what can be recycled, improved education around recycling, and reduced unnecessary packaging of consumer goods.

Recycling has many benefits. For one, it reduces strain on natural resources such as timber and minerals. It also conserves energy. Plus, it benefits the economy, creating around 681,000 jobs and generating $5.5 billion in tax revenues.

Recycling also keeps trash out of landfills and our oceans. Garbage in landfills across the United States can release large amounts of air pollution.

Recycling can earn you some cash too. Ten U.S. states currently have programs in place that pay people for recycling bottles. According to the Container Recycling Institute, states with bottle incentives have a container recycling rate of around 60%, while those that do not are around only 24%.

To join Washington in leveling up its recycling, you can brush up on your own recycling knowledge.

