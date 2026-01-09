  • Business Business

Company launches new project set to revolutionize how everyday products are made: 'Break down the price barrier'

The new technology would allow materials that normally need to be incinerated to be reused instead.

by Megan Lewis
SK Chemicals is taking a bold step toward turning plastic waste into a valuable resource to help reduce plastic pollution.

SK Chemicals is taking a bold step toward turning plastic waste into a valuable resource, reported Packaging Europe

The company recently announced a joint venture with Kelinle, a plastics recycling specialist in China, to build the Feedstock Innovation Center (FIC) in Shaanxi Province. This new facility is designed to process waste plastics and convert them into feedstock, the raw materials used to make new plastics. 

According to SK Chemicals, the project "will help break down the price barrier" for recycled plastics, making sustainable materials more accessible. 

The FIC will focus on plastics that are normally hard to recycle, such as discarded blankets or the small fragments left over from PET bottle shredding. Using SK Chemicals' depolymerization technology, these waste materials are broken down at a molecular level and turned into PET pellets. 

This method allows materials that would usually be incinerated to be reused, helping reduce plastic pollution while also cutting raw material costs by an estimated 20%. 

For everyday life, this technology makes sustainable plastic products more affordable and available. 

By using recycled feedstock, companies can produce new plastics without relying as heavily on virgin materials, lowering costs for manufacturers and potentially for consumers. At the same time, fewer plastics are left in landfills or the natural environment, which reduces litter and pollution that can affect human health. 

The FIC will start with an annual capacity of over 17,600 tons of PET pellets and is expected to expand to over 35,200 tons. 

Kelinle will handle local sourcing of waste plastics, while SK Chemicals provides the technology to convert them into high-quality feedstock. Once fully operational, this facility could become a stable, cost-effective supply source for SK Shantou and set a new standard for circular recycling in Korea and beyond. 

With projects like this, recycling is moving beyond just managing waste; it's becoming a practical, everyday solution that benefits people, businesses, and the planet alike. 

