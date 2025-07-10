City rolls out rebate program paying residents $1,800 for high-tech e-bikes: 'A powerful tool to improve mobility'

A city in Oregon is launching a rebate program to make electric bikes more affordable for its residents.

According to a report by KTVZ 21, the city of Bend, in partnership with Commute Options, will offer qualified residents up to $1,800 off the purchase price of an e-bike.

Commute Options' executive director, Brian Potwin, told the outlet, "E-bikes are a powerful tool to improve mobility and connect people to work, school, and essential services … we're helping more residents access affordable, healthy transportation options that meet their daily needs."

E-bikes are rapidly gaining popularity in the United States. Over one million units were sold in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, representing a significant increase from previous years. The bikes offer an enjoyable and accessible experience for people of all fitness levels. The bike's motor can make the tougher segments of a journey a breeze, while riders can use as much or as little of their own energy as they wish.

Similar schemes in other cities across North America have enjoyed considerable success as residents rush to take advantage of the savings. Denver's program was so popular that it ran out of vouchers in just ten minutes.

An e-bike is an ideal replacement for short car trips as the environmental and financial benefits add up quickly. For example, the average e-bike rider in Denver saved 1,200 miles of driving by using an e-bike instead, per Bloomberg. According to the EPA, each mile of driving with a gas-powered car releases approximately 400 grams of carbon into the atmosphere. The average annual savings on gas and maintenance for an e-bike are around $800.

With charging being the main expense of an e-bike, a good way to compound those savings and ecological benefits is with solar energy. EnergSage's online tools can help you get started and identify any available incentives.

