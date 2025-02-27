New hospital is dedicated to helping an unusual group of patients: 'First of its kind'

A new wildlife hospital is helping one state's native fauna get back to nature.

Re-Wilding Indiana began operations last month to protect animals and provide resources to the community, WRTV in Indianapolis reported.

The venture is a partnership between the Avian and Exotic Animal Clinic and Hancock Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation. The clinic, a fixture of Central Indiana since 1985, treated around 1,000 critters last year, making the need for another outfit clear. AEAC was one of the first veterinarian practices in the country to treat only exotic species, per Re-Wilding Indiana.

Around this time of year, bats are one of the most common patients, according to WRTV. If the mammals are hibernating in someone's attic or a church — a frequent occurrence, Dr. Crystal Matt said — they can be awakened by humans.

"Once they're on the ground, they can't fly, they can't get lift anymore. Cats or dogs will grab them," she said. "We get broken wings, we get torn wing membranes."

In spring, the clinic receives baby animals, many of which are thought to have been abandoned by their mothers. Matt told WRTV that Re-Wilding Indiana offers resources to help people determine whether they should rescue these beings. Often, the creatures are OK and intervening "can do more harm than good."

The group's website emphasizes that folks who want to help injured wildlife should first contact it or another licensed organization. That includes offering water or food. Once the hospital staff has done its job, an animal is moved to a rehabilitator before it is released back into the wild.

"This is a new organization that's the first of its kind in this state, and it's the only one in the state to have a staff veterinarian," Matt said. "I can dedicate my time specifically to giving them the most attentive care that they deserve."

The nonprofit organization depends on donations and grants.

"Legally, we can't have animals crossing state lines," Matt said. "We will take them from anywhere in the state of Indiana, and it is a free service."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.