San Francisco-based Jack Miller uncovered a major fashion emergency while slaying the dance floor at raves and festivals. Many people choose single-use, funky, cheap attire to express themselves. However, they don't normally plan to wear these outfits again, causing a significant sustainability crisis.

This inspired him to launch his secondhand resale site, Raveival, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Raveival comes at a time when fast-fashion retailers are feeling the impact of the Trump administration's escalating trade war with China. Currently, the United States maintains 145% import tariffs on Chinese products, while China has imposed 125% tariffs on U.S. products, according to CBS News.

As a result, Miller believes more consumers will search for used items before new ones.

Raveival isn't the only resale startup in San Francisco, though — Racct, Disco, and Hero Stuff are others. Hero Stuff founders Joshua Voydik, Jeremy Herrman, and Kai Gradert have already raised $1.5 million to create an AI-powered marketplace for users to post items.

"The whole tariff thing is terrible, but it's interesting for secondhand markets and goods," said Voydik, according to the San Francisco Standard, emphasizing that people make some money and get rid of stuff they don't need.

As for Miller, Raveival has already proved to be a huge success in the niche market for secondhand partyware. The startup garnered attention following this year's Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Lightning in a Bottle.

Miller also held a festival clothing swap in San Francisco's Dolores Park, which helped divert pounds of clothing from landfills. This is critical considering the average person generates 4.9 pounds of trash daily, overflowing landfills and leaching the environment. Last year, RABA Shoes posted a devastating video of textile waste scattered throughout a beach in Accra, Ghana.

Fortunately, the fast-fashion industry could be nearing the end of its lifespan. Decreased consumer demand, increasing environmental awareness, and emerging secondhand clothing platforms and rental services have caused companies like Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy as they struggle to stay afloat.

You can support Raveival and similar organizations by selling secondhand clothing on their marketplaces. Donating money to climate-related causes is another way to help organizations fulfill their missions against dirty energy corporations.

Raveival continues to transform fashion among ravers and festival enthusiasts.

As Miller stated to the San Francisco Standard, "The five core values in the rave space are peace, love, unity, respect, and responsibility. I'm trying to capture people's attention that we need to be responsible toward both each other and toward the environment."

