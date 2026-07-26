California police seize 85 pairs of python-skin boots from a downtown western wear store

The investigation could widen beyond a single store.

A weekend seizure in downtown San Luis Obispo, California, turned an ordinary retail stop into a reminder that wildlife protection laws can extend to local storefronts.

Police say 85 pairs of python-skin boots were confiscated from a western wear shop, raising questions about illegal animal products in everyday commerce.

What happened?

At Salinas Charreria Western Wear on Higuera Street, officers executing a Sunday search warrant found and seized the expensive boots, according to KSBY News. In California, products made from python skin are illegal to import or sell.

Police said the case is a misdemeanor, with potential penalties including a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and up to six months in county jail.

With authorities valuing the boots at about $400 to $600 per pair, the 85 pairs carry an estimated retail value of roughly $34,000 to $51,000.

The seized boots were turned over to Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators, who are also looking into another location in Santa Barbara County. Salinas Charreria also operates a store in Santa Maria.

Reached by KSBY News about the seizure, Salinas Charreria declined to comment.

Why does it matter?

California restricts wildlife-derived products to reduce demand for animals used in fashion goods. Whether it's for their skin, fur, bones, horns, antlers, or tusks, animals around the globe are facing extinction because of poachers killing them for one reason or another.

Plus, law enforcement and wildlife investigators must spend time and public resources tracking down products that should not have been produced or sold in the first place.

What's being done?

After San Luis Obispo police served the warrant, the Department of Fish and Wildlife continued investigating, including a possible connection to another retail site in Santa Barbara County.

For now, the boots are no longer on the sales floor, and the investigation could widen beyond a single store.

If you notice boots or other clothes made from python skin, you can report the findings to local authorities.

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