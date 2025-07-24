Customer raises concerns over bizarre messaging on recent purchase: 'What's the point?'

Puma's packaging choices are raising eyebrows online after a Redditor found what appears to be an eco-friendly paper bag containing a standard plastic bag inside.

What's happening?

The paper outer bag proudly declares, "There's only one forever. Let's make it better," while claiming to be made from "100% biodegradable materials," yet it's paired with a plastic inner bag that contradicts this environmental messaging.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit post, titled "What's the point of eco-friendly packaging if you have another plastic bag inside it?" quickly gained traction in the "r/mildlyinfuriating" community.

One commenter answered the original poster's question: "greenwashing and virtue signaling, of course."

The packaging creates a frustrating experience for consumers, who must figure out how to properly dispose of two different types of materials when the outer packaging suggests a more straightforward solution.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

This double-bagging practice reflects a larger issue: businesses implementing supposedly eco-friendly initiatives that create more waste and confusion. The contradictory packaging shifts the burden of proper disposal onto consumers, who must now separate materials and determine the correct way to discard each item.

This means shoppers must spend more time sorting trash, take up more space in recycling bins, and spend more time questioning whether their efforts matter when companies can't seem to get their sustainability practices right.

These mixed messages jeopardize consumer trust. When companies brag about their environmental commitments while engaging in wasteful practices, customers wonder which other "green" claims might be misleading.

The financial impact hurts shoppers, too. Unsustainable packaging often comes with higher production costs, which companies pass on by raising the price of goods.

Is Puma doing anything about this?

Puma has made commitments to sustainability through its "Forever. Better." platform, which includes goals to reduce carbon pollution and eliminate plastic shopping bags.

The company pledged to make 90% of its products from more sustainable materials by 2025 and claims to have already transitioned to paper shopping bags in its stores.

The plastic bag shown in the photo features text indicating it is made from "100% recycled plastic," suggesting an effort to reduce virgin plastic use. However, this creates a confusing mixed message when paired with a biodegradable paper bag.

What can be done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Consumers frustrated by contradictory packaging practices have several options:

Shop from brands with proven track records of packaging reduction, like Patagonia and Allbirds.

Give direct feedback to companies through customer service channels and social media.

Support packaging-free retail options whenever possible, especially those that allow customers to bring their own carriers.

Several retailers have begun to make marked improvements, such as REI's Co-op brand, which has reduced polybag waste tremendously.

