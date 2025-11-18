Billionaires spark backlash after video surfaces of unbelievable behavior: 'It should be illegal'

One TikToker is putting a spotlight on a growing frustration: While everyday travelers face delays and cancellations because of the ongoing air traffic controller shortage, private jets continue to crisscross the sky.

In the trending clip, spencerexperiences (@spencerexperiences) reminds viewers that air traffic controllers do the same amount of work for private jets as they do for commercial flights, despite the massive difference in how many people benefit.

"Each one of these is carrying anywhere from what, one to maybe 12 people," he says. "While thousands of Americans' flights are getting canceled."

The video struck a nerve because private-jet travel has surged in recent years, even as commercial passengers face longer lines, fewer routes, and more disruptions.

The environmental costs are steep: Private jets create far more heat-trapping pollution per person than commercial flights.

A recent report from the aviation sustainability program 4AIR and the charter company Victor found that just 1% of private-jet contrails accounted for nearly half of the total warming impact measured across almost 3,000 flights.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Contrails, the thin, cloudy streaks left behind by aircraft, can trap heat in the atmosphere and speed up Earth's overheating. The authors are calling for more transparency and better coordination to reduce them.

Meanwhile, private jet perks may soon face more scrutiny.

Updated U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidance suggests companies could be held accountable if CEOs use corporate jets for nonbusiness purposes. Regulators say the line between a reasonable perk and misuse of company resources is getting far too blurry.

For frustrated viewers, the solution feels simple: reduce unnecessary private flights and hold frequent fliers accountable. Commenters didn't hold back.

"They should pay a tax for any flights under 10 people," one user commented.

"It should be illegal for them to fly with so few people," another wrote.

"Remember, some of these planes are repositioning with zero passengers!" someone added.

While individuals can't ground private jets themselves, we can support policies that improve transparency and expand access to cleaner transportation options for everyone, not just the lucky few.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.