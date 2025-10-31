Newly surfaced video uncovers secret behind appalling modern practice: 'Do the rich actually pay for anything anymore?'

"Another good example of the growing inequalities between the rich and everybody else."

A video from the New York Times posted to the r/economy subreddit breaks down a little-known inequality in how the Federal Aviation Administration collects fees, causing commenters to question whether wealthy Americans contribute their fair share to infrastructure.

The clip explains that every commercial airline ticket includes a 7.5% tax that goes toward funding FAA operations. Private jets, however, avoid this tax entirely since they don't sell tickets.

While Congress attempted to balance this by imposing higher fuel taxes on private aircraft, the video notes that this falls far short of covering the FAA's actual costs to manage private planes.

"Do the rich actually pay for anything anymore?" one person asked in the comments.

For example, passengers on a commercial flight between Atlanta and Orlando collectively pay around $2,300 in FAA fees. A private jet flying the same route only pays $60. On the whole, private jets account for around 7% of flights the FAA manages but contribute only 0.6% of fees collected.

This leaves commercial passengers covering over $1 billion annually to subsidize private aviation.

"Imagine that the federal government opened a parking garage. They charge $20 for parking, except for the fanciest cars, which only have to pay $0.25," the video notes.

This inequitable funding model contributes to real environmental consequences, too. Private jets produce more pollution per passenger than commercial flights, and the current system essentially rewards the most polluting form of air travel with the lowest fees.

The NYT Editorial board pointed to Canada's more equitable approach, where all aircraft pay fees based on weight and distance traveled, regardless of their status. This model ensures those using the system contribute proportionately to the resources they consume.

Organizations like the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy have proposed reforms to close aviation tax loopholes, while some lawmakers have introduced legislation to implement per-flight fees for private jets similar to Canada's system. These proposals face major opposition from the private aviation industry and its allies in Congress.

Fellow Redditors expressed their frustration at the broader patterns on display within the story.

"Another good example of the growing inequalities between the rich and everybody else," said one person.

Another commenter summarized the dynamic bluntly: "Capitalism for the poor, socialism for the rich."

