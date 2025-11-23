Entrepreneur sparks backlash with outlandish comments on LinkedIn: 'Out of touch'

A flashy LinkedIn post about private jets has touched a nerve online, probably not in the way its author intended.

A post from entrepreneur and investor Grant Cardone recently went viral on Reddit after he shared a message implying that owning a private jet is a sign of "efficiency," not extravagance. "Time is the most expensive," Cardone wrote, adding, "The broke call it luxury, the wealthy call it efficiency."

The post quickly made its way to the r/LinkedInLunatics subreddit, where users criticized the tone and timing of the message. "Why haven't you got a private jet, are you poor or something?" the user joked in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Critics also pointed to the environmental cost. Private jets are the most polluting form of travel per passenger, emitting up to 14 times more carbon dioxide than commercial flights, according to a report by the European Federation for Transport and Environment.



With climate impacts worsening and commercial aviation already under scrutiny, the notion that ultra-rich travel is simply "efficient" struck many as insensitive.

"We are reaching Marie Antoinette 'let them eat cake' levels of out of touch-ness," one commenter wrote on the post. Another added, "Apparently [he] makes his money by telling people to essentially sell their house, rent, then take that money and invest in him."

Others online offered simpler alternatives. "Someone should tell this guy about Zoom," one user joked. "You can actually speak to someone over the internet and that is cheaper and takes less time than even flying there. That's real efficiency."

As global attention turns toward reducing emissions in business travel, sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsets are being explored — but experts note that the fastest path to lower pollution is fewer flights overall. For most people and companies, that kind of efficiency starts with staying grounded.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.