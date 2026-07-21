California outage hit 11,000, leaves 3,700 without power amid nearby vegetation fire

In a desert community, losing electricity can be dangerous for many since it means no air conditioning.

A major power outage in Desert Hot Springs left thousands of residents without electricity, disrupting daily life in the middle of a hot summer day.

The outage also occurred near a small vegetation fire, though officials had not confirmed whether the two incidents were connected.

What happened?

According to KESQ, the blackout at one point affected 11,224 Southern California Edison customers in Desert Hot Springs.

By the latest update, power had been restored for most of them, but about 3,700 customers were still without service as crews continued their work.

For the customers still waiting, the utility gave 6:30 p.m. as its estimated restoration time and said the immediate goal was "restoring power safely and as quickly as possible."

The utility said it would look into the cause after service is back for everyone.

Officials had not determined what caused a small vegetation fire near a warehouse building in Desert Hot Springs or whether it was related to the outage. The Riverside County Fire Department reported that the blaze began at about 1:35 p.m.

Although a transformer and downed power lines were first suspected, crews later found no sign of either.

Why does it matter?

In a desert community, losing electricity can mean no air conditioning, limited refrigeration for food and medicine, disrupted internet service and phone charging, and business slowdowns that affect workers and customers alike.

Intensifying extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by placing added strain on power systems while increasing heat and fire risk. When electricity goes out during hot weather, public health can suffer, community safety can erode, and economic stability can take a hit as people lose work hours, stores close, and households face spoiled groceries or extra costs to stay safe.

What's being done?

With roughly 3,700 customers still affected, Southern California Edison crews remained at work throughout the outage area trying to restore service.

Determining whether the outage stemmed from equipment failure, another grid issue, or something unrelated to the nearby fire could help prevent similar disruptions in the future and clarify whether additional safety measures are needed.

Practical steps can help reduce risk: Keep phones charged when possible, avoid opening refrigerators and freezers unnecessarily, check on older neighbors and anyone with medical needs, and never approach downed lines or damaged equipment.

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