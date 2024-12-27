Group exposes infuriating hidden message in viral pet-centered ads: 'This is so important'

Some companies will say just about anything to turn you into a customer. According to a new video from BeyondPlastics, that even includes being dishonest about their sustainable practices.

The TikTok video reveals that pet-centered ads in your feed sponsored by "Positively PET" are misleading you about the material used in their products.

"TikTok's labeled 'Positively PET' may look like they're pet-related, but the 'PET' actually stands for polyethylene terephthalate," the narrator describes. "Which is the plastic used to make single-use soda bottles and takeout containers."

Emphasizing the word "pet" in these ads is clearly deceptive, but unfortunately, it's pretty much par for the course for big companies that depend on plastics for their products. In fact, the shady practice has its own name: greenwashing.

Greenwashing is a tactic employed by companies seeking to appear more environmentally friendly than they are. It comes in many forms, including calling things "eco-friendly" when they really aren't, highlighting sustainable practices while ignoring others, or using misleading terms like "PET" in these ads.

Polyethylene terephthalate is not only non-biodegradable, it can also give off harmful chemicals. According to the Ecology Center, one "PET bottle generates more than 100 times the toxic emissions to air and water than making the same size bottle out of glass."

Meanwhile, these ads are leading viewers to believe that their products are not only non-toxic but totally sustainable— and they're using "PET" right there in the copy.

"[PET] is only recycled about 30% of the time, but the sponsored videos being served to your feed suggest otherwise. Saying they're a quote-unquote 'zero waste system' or '100% recyclable," BeyondPlastics says.

As frustrating as these greenwashing tactics can be, it's heartening to know groups like BeyondPlastics are working to reveal them. There are others out there, too.

In November 2024, the world's first greenwashing trial began. The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility claims that oil and gas giant Santos has been misleading the public about their supposedly sustainable practices. A win could be a huge step forward in the fight against greenwashing.

