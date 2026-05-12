Portugal used up a year's worth of natural resources by early May — and much of Europe isn't far behind

"If every person on the planet lived like the average Portuguese person, humanity would require approximately 2.9 planets to sustain its resource needs."

Portugal appears to have used up the full year's worth of natural resources by early May, according to Euronews, and much of the rest of Europe is not far behind.

The Portuguese environmental NGO ZERO and the Global Footprint Network updated their data about Portugal's ecological footprint and found that the country slightly improved its impact on the planet this year.

The partnership's data found that Portugal began to exceed the resources available to sustain its lifestyle on May 7, 2026; in 2025, the threshold was May 5.

In a recent publication, ZERO stated, "If every person on the planet lived like the average Portuguese person, humanity would require approximately 2.9 planets to sustain its resource needs."

The story centers on Portugal's 2026 Earth Overshoot Day, which is the point at which the country has used more natural resources than its land can replace over the course of a year.

These estimates take an issue that can be abstract or difficult to quantify and translate it into a date on the calendar. In Portugal's case, that date arrives early.

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"​​Food consumption and mobility are among the daily human activities that contribute most to Portugal's Ecological Footprint and are therefore critical points for interventions to mitigate the Footprint," the organization explained.

The result ranks Portugal near the European Union average, which was May 3, 2026.

When countries continue to overshoot, the consequences do not remain theoretical. They can surface as higher food prices, energy volatility, worsening pollution, and more climate-related disasters.

These Overshoot Days reflect strain on forests, farmland, fisheries, water supplies, and the atmosphere — systems people depend on every day for food, energy, and economic stability.

There is also a consumer-side reality to this.

The sectors driving countries to overshoot are often the same ones where households can cut costs by making lower-impact choices. For example, reducing food waste can lower grocery bills. Taking public transit, biking, or driving less can reduce fuel and maintenance expenses. Better insulation and energy-efficient appliances can bring down utility costs. Buying fewer disposable products can mean spending less over time.

In other words, living within ecological limits is not only about protecting the planet, but it can also help people keep more money in their pockets.

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