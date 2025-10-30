Officials roll out $1,900 incentives for college students to buy e-bikes: 'They've kept their promise'

Community college students in Portland, Oregon, could soon be riding new electric bikes to class thanks to the city's e-bike rebate program.

"Last time I checked in on the City of Portland electric bike rebate program, they told us we could expect a soft launch late summer/early fall," Jonathan Maus, founder of independent news outlet BikePortland, wrote. "Well, I'm happy to report they've kept their promise!"

According to the application website, Portland Community College students can receive a $1,600 rebate for a standard Class 1 e-bike plus $300 for approved accessories such as lights and helmets. However, there are a few eligibility requirements.

Students living in Portland must be at least 18 years old and have a valid email address to qualify. They must also be registered for at least one class for the fall semester, and their household income should be equal to or below 60% of the area median income.

After completing required e-bike safety training, participants can redeem their rebates at participating retailers. The program is expected to fully launch in 2026.

Swapping a car for an e-bike is a sustainable and healthy way for commuters to save a lot of money on travel. It also helps reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution that enters the atmosphere. According to National Geographic, one e-bike lowers carbon emissions by 225 kilograms each year when it replaces a gas-powered car.

For those looking to purchase an e-bike, Upway offers a variety of brands for customers, with some models available for up to 60% off retail prices. Upway also buys used e-bikes from cyclists looking to sell older bikes.

Investing in home solar can help e-bike owners save even more money by reducing charging costs. EnergySage is a user-friendly resource that allows homeowners to compare solar quotes from top-rated installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

E-bikes have grown in popularity in the United States, with sales surpassing $1.3 billion in 2022, per PBS. As for Portland's e-bike rebate program, community members are on board.

"Love it," one BikePortland commenter wrote. "I already have a very nice e-bike, but the more people that ride them the better. They really are life-changing."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.