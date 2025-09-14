Resident sparks outrage after sharing details about proposed nearby data center: 'Is this corruption?'

"This is wildly short-sighted and offers virtually nothing in return."

When using the internet, it's easy to think your digital footprint exists in an invisible ether. In reality, what exists online requires physical space to be stored, thus leading to the massive amount of data centers that continue to pop up around the world.

In Port Washington, Wisconsin, government leaders are set to approve the development of a massive data center, and one local took to Reddit to share their concerns and engage in a conversation with other members of the subreddit r/Wisconsin community.

The post shows a photo of the proposed plans for the development.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These data centers make tech companies millions, even billions of dollars. Will any of this money be used to support schools, farms or local business?" the original poster said in the post.

The user also highlights the pitiful $170 in savings promised to locals, due to decreased tax bills because of increased tax revenue from the new data center.

To be fully clear, an article by TMJ4 Milwaukee on the data centers states, "According to city estimates, that savings would total about $170 per year for a $350,000 home."

"Why are Wisconsin officials agreeing to this?" the OP asks, followed by, "Is this corruption?"

The post also highlights the environmental impact of data centers, which is a major reason people pose pushback toward new developments, and the general development of AI, which requires tons of physical infrastructure.

The National League of Cities (NLC) highlights how data centers cause both environmental issues on a local level, producing noise and light pollution to citizens, as well as their larger, global impact on rising temperatures due to the burning of dirty fuels, as well as the impact on water shortages.

"Most people are unaware of the significant energy and water consumption required to power AI and cloud services," the NLC states.

The OP on the Port Washington data center post added, "Even if the center provides a few hundred jobs … it will not be worth the pollution."

Commenters shared the user's sentiment, with one saying: "That's what data centers do. Exploit. Creates VERY few permanent jobs, but creates HUGE holes in your power & water infrastructure."

Another user added: "These things use TONS of water to keep things cool … This is wildly short-sighted and offers virtually nothing in return to the citizens of this area, or this state."

