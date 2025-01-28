Man reveals hidden dangers of common clothing items: 'We can't trust brands to do the right thing'

"Thank you for sharing the truth."

If you find yourself scratching at your skin or developing rashes from your clothes, you might want to keep an eye out for one thing on your clothing label: polyester.

As one TikToker, _theopaley (@_theopaley), explained in a viral video, "Most polyester is dyed with toxic chemicals," including quinoline, azo, and Sudan.

"Do any of you guys actually know what these things are?" he asked.

Azo dyes, which include Sudan dyes, are synthetic organic dyes often used to color textiles, including polyester, according to Britannica. Quinoline is used as a dispersing agent in polyester dyeing to help evenly distribute color, according to a chemical fact sheet by Afirm Group.

All three dyes have been linked to cancer.

As early as 2001, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency categorized quinoline as a "known/likely carcinogen." Within one year of this finding, the EPA cautioned that azo dyes "including precursors and/or degradation products" … were "shown to be, or are suspected to be, carcinogenic."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One comprehensive scientific review of cancer occurrence in textile industry workers from 1967 to 2015 found that different cancers, including breast, lung, bladder, and colorectal cancer, were prevalent amongst textile workers because of regular contact with various chemicals, including fabric dyes like azo dyes.

Though polyester itself may not be carcinogenic, the chemicals and dyes used to color and treat polyester fabrics may be. If not carcinogenic, at the very least, these chemical dyes can cause irritation in the skin and lead to allergic reactions, Wyndly explained.

Fast-fashion brands, including H&M, Zara, Shein, and Forever 21, mass-produce clothing cheaply — made from treated or dyed polyester — in countries outside of the United States, making toxic substance regulation in clothing difficult. As an industry, fast fashion also contributes to over 8% of global carbon pollution.

"We can't trust brands to do the right thing and stop covering clothes in toxic dyes, so unfortunately, we're going to have to do the hard work ourselves," said the TikToker.

If you're looking to add new pieces to your wardrobe, make sure to read clothing labels and avoid polyester. Break up with fast fashion. Shop for high-quality pieces made from natural fibers that aren't toxic and won't irritate your skin.

"Thank you for sharing the truth," one user commented under the TikTok video.

Another commenter wrote: "Just another reason to stop wearing polyester plastic clothes."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.