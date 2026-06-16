New poll challenges assumptions as Alberta residents question more oil expansion

"When the industry itself isn't jumping at the chance to invest, something isn't adding up."

A newly released poll is casting doubt on long-standing political assumptions within a Canadian province heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

The Pembina Institute poll found that citizens in the Alberta province do not broadly support more oil development, whatever the trade-offs.

Its findings instead point to resistance to funding another pipeline with taxpayer dollars, while also suggesting that many people in the province would prefer a future with less economic reliance on oil and gas.

Specifically, it found that over three in five Alberta residents oppose new oil pipelines when taxpayers need to foot the bill, according to The Energy Mix. Additionally, the poll found that two-thirds of residents believe that the province is too dependent on the fossil fuel industry.

In a press release, the Pembina Institute wrote of the poll that "Albertans' views on energy policies are not aligned with priorities being brought forward by the Government of Alberta and oil and gas industry leaders."

The Pembina director of oil and gas, Janetta McKenzie, wrote in the press release that "despite years of repeatedly being told another pipeline would be the answer to all their economic concerns, Albertans know that when the industry itself isn't jumping at the chance to invest, something isn't adding up."

McKenzie added that "Albertans are sending a clear message: If the private companies still don't see a good enough business case to put their own money into this project, taxpayer dollars must not be gambled on it."

If voters are increasingly opposed to that spending, it could reshape how political leaders talk about jobs, energy, and economic risk.

The poll suggests more people than previously believed may be ready for a faster shift away from fossil fuels. The results also suggest respondents do not want public money used for a new pipeline. The polling also suggests that many Albertans want "less dependence" on fossil fuels, not greater dependence.

Together, those findings challenge the idea that deeper oil and gas expansion is seen across the province as the only way forward.

The familiar narrative about Alberta and oil may no longer match what many residents actually want.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.