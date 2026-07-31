Pokémon card packs hidden in dog-food aisle, igniting backlash over scalpers

Stores are shared spaces that should serve the community, not someone's side hustle.

A photo of Pokémon card packs hidden in a dog-food aisle has gone viral because of how it reflects the problematic side of resale culture.

For many readers, the situation was less about the cards themselves than what the stash represented: people gaming the system and making a hobby harder for kids and families to enjoy.

What happened?

A screenshot from an online marketplace posted on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community showed the Pokémon card packs sitting in a dog-food aisle. The caption said they had been tucked there to be bought later once a secondhand buyer had been found.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster described the scene as, "scalpers hiding pokemon cards in the dog food aisle."

Commenters were frustrated by the image.

One responded, "This dude just set his son up for being fired, anyone with 5 minutes of free time could find the store and contact them."

Another replied, "Is this supposed to be bragging? People like this just confirm that without a doubt they're a POS. Scalpers preying on other hobbies do this type of thing too."

Across the thread, users argued that hiding items, hoarding them, or pulling them off shelves for resale is part of a broader pattern that turns basic shopping into a more irritating experience.

Others chimed in with stories about uncovering stashed merchandise of their own.

One person wrote, "I was at store looking for a backpack and one felt heavy when I examined it. Filled to the brim with unopened packs of cards. Clearly stashed to steal later. I handed it to an employee. It's absurd."

Why does it matter?

The reaction showed how strongly people resent profit-driven scarcity. Once items are concealed or grabbed quickly for resale, ordinary customers may lose their chance to buy them at all.

That frustration can fall hardest on families and children. Many collectors see trading cards as a social pastime and a fun collectible, not something that should feel like a scramble against resellers treating each sought-after release as an investment.

It also reinforces a retail environment shaped by competition, impulse, and artificial shortages, bringing wasted time, wasted trips, and extra aggravation for both shoppers and store employees.

For many commenters, the issue came down to basic respect. Stores are shared spaces that should serve the community, not someone's side hustle.

One person wrote, "Scalpers ruin everything, legitimate reselling isnt awful but these kinda people suck."

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