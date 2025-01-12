  • Business Business

PlayStation users voice frustrations with clutter in online store: 'It's really annoying'

"They don't care."

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: iStock

PlayStation users are expressing their frustrations over the growing AI clutter in the PlayStation Store.

A post titled "Can PlayStation stop accepting this AI slop into the store?" in the subreddit r/PlayStation sums up the growing irritation within the gaming community. During the discussion about the lack of oversight by major gaming companies, one user said, "I bet there's a good amount of real games in there that are getting overlooked," adding, "It's really annoying."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

This reflects how companies are increasingly relying on AI to produce quick, low-cost (and low-quality) content. While it may be efficient, many players feel these games lack the depth and creativity they're looking for, leaving them searching for more layered experiences.  

Independent developers, who rely on platforms such as PlayStation to showcase their work, face additional challenges when releasing new games. The games are often buried beneath a flood of low-quality, often adult-themed, AI-driven alternatives. 

One commenter explained: "Back in the PS4 era Sony actually had standards for publishing games on PlayStation. … Sony decided to appease the crowd and they removed basically all the requirements to publish games on the store."

The rise of AI-generated content isn't just frustrating for users; it also has environmental consequences. Generative AI systems require massive data centers and other technology to operate, which consume large amounts of energy and water. 

Researchers have found that tasks such as generating images and processing large-scale requests burn through energy at enormous rates.

One Redditor said: "They don't care. All the digital storefronts for games are like this. Sony gets their cut from any purchases, that's all that matters." 

A commenter criticized another platform, saying, "The Nintendo eShop I feel like is the WORST." 

The gaming community is calling for better curation and careful management of digital storefronts. When companies prioritize quality and sustainable practices, they have an opportunity to build trust with their players and support a future where creativity and innovation thrive.

