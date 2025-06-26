Shopper raises questions after making unexpected discovery inside recent purchase: 'So unnecessary'

Commenters had suggestions about what to do.

While packaging is sometimes necessary to protect the products we buy, some companies go overboard or make choices that are bad for prices and the environment — even when less harmful choices are available. One consumer found an example in the home goods aisle and shared it on Reddit.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of the problem on r/Anticonsumption. "Bought a glass frame for my wall today for the first time in years and just noticed they covered the corners with a thick PLASTIC instead of the usual CARDBOARD," they said. "The pieces were stapled too so it almost broke the glass just trying to get it off. So unnecessary!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows four wedge-shaped, hollow pieces of sturdy white plastic with visible staples stuck in them. They look much heftier than your average piece of plastic trash.

Commenters suggested several ways to recycle them.

"I got no reference for how big these are, but the first thing I thought was that these could prevent sack lunch sandwiches from getting smooshed," said one user.

"I use these to keep my windows open or to keep doors from flying shut when i'm venting the house," said another commenter.

Why is this plastic trash important?

Generally speaking, unnecessary plastic trash is an expense that manufacturers pass on to consumers. Buyers pay more for products when they come wrapped in excessive packaging.

Not only that, but then you have to figure out how to dispose of these items after you unwrap them. Sometimes the packaging is recyclable, but often it is not.

In most cases, the plastic ends up either as litter or in a landfill, in both cases contaminating the environment with microplastics.

What can the manufacturer do about this?

As the original poster pointed out, cardboard is perfectly adequate for protecting the corners of products until they've been purchased. It's cheaper and much easier to recycle, and it's not so hard on the environment to manufacture, because it's made from renewable plant matter and not polluting crude oil.

When cardboard isn't enough, manufacturers can use plant-based plastic alternatives.

What can I do about plastic waste?

In addition to choosing plastic-free options for products whenever possible, you can also look for products that come with minimal packaging. One of the best ways to achieve this is by buying your items secondhand. You'll keep the products out of landfills and give them a second life, all while reducing the demand for new items and packaging. Plus, you'll save money!

