As meat prices skyrocket, Tesco shoppers find plant-based mince now 29% cheaper than beef

Grocery store shoppers trying to keep costs down may be seeing an unexpected bit of relief in the meat aisle, thanks to plant-based minced meat.

A new analysis from the Good Food Institute Europe said that Tesco, the United Kingdom's largest supermarket chain, offers plant-based minces that, on average, costs roughly a third less than their real-meat counterparts.

According to the GFI Europe analysis, plant-based beef, pork, and lamb mince products all cost at least 29% less, while plant-based meatballs are a whopping 41% cheaper than animal-based meatballs.

The analysis looked at 33 different products, 18 of which were plant-based.

The only exception to the trend was between beef and plant-based burgers, where the plant-based ones were about 9% more expensive.

The Senior UK Program Manager at GFI Europe, Linus Pardoe, wrote in a statement that "the Middle East crisis is beginning to stretch household budgets, with people searching for ways to keep the cost of food shopping down. Higher feed costs, caused partly because last year's drought reduced grass growth, have exacerbated rising meat prices, and the ongoing disruption to fertilizer and fuel supplies will likely push prices higher still."

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Pardoe explained further, saying that "as supply chains become increasingly volatile, the government should put plant-based options at the heart of its new food strategy and invest in opportunities to help farmers diversify their incomes by growing the crops used to make these foods."

As conventional meat becomes more expensive due to these factors, cheaper alternatives could offer shoppers another way to manage rising food bills.

If products such as minced meats are noticeably cheaper in plant-based form, households trying to stretch a weekly budget may have more room to adjust meal plans.

This means that plant-based alternatives are no longer only a lifestyle choice for some households. Increasingly, they may also be a way to save money at the grocery store.

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