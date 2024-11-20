Engineer calls out Revlon for alleged misleading claims about its products: 'I probably would've fallen for it'

Despite Revlon's claims to the contrary, it seems that in the makeup brand's new line of "plant-based" lipgloss, all that glitters … may actually be plastic.

What's happening?

Materials engineer Savannah (@savdoesmakeup) broke down the science behind the deceptive ingredients list in a TikTok video. She vents, "I'm a materials engineer and I want to tell you about the latest scam, which is plant-based glitter."

While Savannah later updated the description of the video to state that she believes the rayon in the ingredients is more likely the actual plant-based glitter the packaging refers to, she highlights several ingredients on Revlon's lipgloss product listing, including ethylene/propylene/styrene copolymer, and butylene/ethylene/styrene copolymer.

"This is just plastic that they derived from plants," she explains, if the packaging is intended to say the entire product is plant-based (and if it's not, that arguably makes the "plant-based glitter" marketing even more misleading). In a comment, she details how "the source of the plastic has nothing to do with how fast it will degrade; it's a greenwashed marketing term."

Greenwashing is when a company makes claims or uses marketing strategies to make itself look more environmentally conscious than it actually is, and unfortunately it's relatively common in the fashion and beauty industries.

"We should give them a round of applause," she says sarcastically. "No. They're still creating plastic. … This is in no way environmentally friendly. I just want to make that entirely clear."

She concludes, "I really don't want people to see this, fall for this marketing tactic, because this is 1,000% greenwashing."

Why is greenwashing so harmful?

While one could argue companies taking even half-hearted steps to become more sustainable is better than nothing, this can actually do more harm than good.

Unless consumers spend time scouring ingredient lists for every single thing they buy, vague eco-minded claims like Revlon's can lead people to purchase items that aren't what they believe them to be — and are often much more full of microplastics than they realize.

One commenter pointed out, "Note that in marketing they aren't indicating that it's 'plastic free' merely 'plant based.' Consumers have to question what exactly 'plant based' is referring to (the plastic in this product)."

Another agreed, saying, "It shouldn't have to be up to the customer to figure out if they're using different verbiage to trick us to thinking it's 'better' for us."

And with microplastics already being found everywhere on Earth, from coral reefs to inside the human brain, paying for the creation of even more synthetic materials that do not break down easily is hardly at the top of anybody's wishlist.

Unfortunately, Savannah points out, "I've kind of had a renaissance / reawakening of plastic and makeup recently, where I've realized how many things I use have plastic in them."

One commenter agreed, lamenting, "It feels impossible to find safe products."

What's being done to counter greenwashing claims?

Savannah advocates for more consumer safety regulations, pointing out that "'plant-based glitter' is NOT FDA-regulated" and can be "a marketing term for plant-derived plastic" — or, at the very least, a "plant-based" ingredient could still be used in a product that contains plastic and other synthetic, non-plant-based materials even when the packaging would lead a casual buyer to conclude otherwise.

And while consumers can and should check ingredient listings more carefully, the onus should mostly fall on large companies like Revlon to be clearer and more honest and upfront in their marketing.

Conversely, only buying from brands that don't greenwash is a great way to incentivize more honest marketing. That may mean lip gloss that isn't quite as shiny, but as is the case with many things, shinier isn't always better for our bodies or the environment.

"Thank you for explaining this!!" one person said. "I probably would've fallen for it otherwise."

