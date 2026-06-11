Police bust alleged 'pig butchering' crypto scam after uncovering live models used to reel in 133 victims

"The victims were made to feel that they had a personal relationship, so they unknowingly transferred funds gradually in large amounts."

Dozens of arrests have followed an alleged international "pig butchering" crypto scam in Indonesia that police say used fake identities, dating apps, and even models on live video calls to persuade victims to fork over millions.

Authorities said the network targeted thousands of people, including a heavily American contingent that ultimately lost money, as The Online Citizen reported.

What happened?

Indonesian police are working with the FBI after uncovering what authorities described as a highly organized romance and cryptocurrency fraud operation in Central Java, per The Online Citizen.

Police told Indonesian media that the syndicate operated from July 2025 to May 2026, allegedly targeted roughly 5,000 people, and took $2,327,625.85 from at least 133 victims.

Those arrested included 39 suspects from Indonesia, Nepal, and Myanmar, and investigators said the operation was split into teams, with roles including marketers, supervisors, leaders, and models.

The outlet said Senior Commissioner Himawan Sutanto Saragih revealed that the scheme first pulled victims in through emotional manipulation and then directed them to a fake crypto investment site.

"This method was highly structured and exploited the psychological side of the victims," he said, according to The Online Citizen. "The victims were made to feel that they had a personal relationship, so they unknowingly transferred funds gradually in large amounts."

Police allege the group approached targets on Tinder, Puf, Boo, and Facebook, using fake social media accounts, photos, videos, and real-time video calls to gain their trust, per the outlet.

Authorities said the operation was first detected during a cyber patrol and then traced to PT Digi Global Konsultan in Solo Baru, which police suspect served as both a hiring point and base of operations.

The Online Citizen noted the raids also turned up business records, 140 phones, 123 desktop units, two laptops, 78 screens, 54 keyboards, and four TVs.

Why does it matter?

A hallmark of pig butchering scams is the slow build, where fraudsters may spend days or weeks creating intimacy, which can make warning signs easier for victims to dismiss.

Crypto adds another layer of complexity. Digital assets can offer legitimate benefits, including faster global transactions and support for innovation, though parts of the sector have also drawn criticism over energy use and weak consumer protections.

In scam cases like this one, crypto can make it easier for bad actors to move money quickly.

Himawan put it directly to The Online Citizen: "And the easiest currency is crypto."

Such scams may no longer look obviously fraudulent. Instead, they can present themselves as a romantic connection, a business opportunity, or a polished trading platform.

What's being done?

The FBI is assisting Indonesian investigators because of the victims' location.

"Because most of the victims are from America, we will naturally work together and collaborate with the FBI to obtain information from the victims in America in particular," Himawan added.

The Online Citizen added that police plan to work with Indonesia's Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre to trace both banking and cryptocurrency flows tied to the case. The suspects could face up to 12 years in prison.

Immigration officials are also monitoring the foreign nationals allegedly involved, per the outlet.

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