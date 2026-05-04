Viral photo shows massive stash of cannabis products headed for the trash

"There is a reason those products are in the trash."

A Redditor shared a photo of a bag containing a wide range of products from a cannabis dispensary that was headed for the trash, which caused an uproar online as thousands of fellow Redditors shared their blunt responses.

The picture shows a big plastic bag full of so many cannabis products that it looks like it came from Snoop Dogg's dressing room. It was full of cannabis flower, gummies, cookies, vape cartridges, and more, with the caption, "Bin of product to be destroyed from a cannabis dispensary."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted in the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, the photo currently has over 5,500 comments with more than 56,000 votes. As you can imagine, due to the nature of the items being thrown away, the comment section had plenty of jokes.

"Some Raccoon is about to get absolutely baked," one person wrote.

There was no explanation for why all of these products were headed to the dumpster, but it's apparently a very common practice in the industry.

One Redditor responded, "I've worked in cannabis for 10 years. I've disposed of more weed products in a year than most people have seen in their life."

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Many of the commenters talked about how many dispensaries make employees destroy the products before disposing of them. "Wife works in [a dispensary]," one person wrote. "They make them pour bleach on them on camera. ... It's sad."

Another Redditor echoed a similar experience working in a dispensary, but added, "We definitely try to sell expiring products at $1, there's no reason for them to go to waste!"

While it is sad to see so much going to waste, one person pointed out that there may be a good reason for the products to be trashed.

"I know everyone is joking about just taking the product home," they started. "There are lots of recalls for mold/pesticides in this industry. There is a reason those products are in the trash."

Unfortunately, this is a pretty common practice across many industries, maybe none more so than the food industry.

It's estimated that nearly 120 billion pounds of food is wasted per day in the U.S., which works out to be about 325 pounds per person — almost a pound a day. The food service industry is responsible for around 40% of that waste.

Reddit is full of posts like this one, showing bags or boxes full of food headed for the dumpster. Food waste is obviously a much larger problem than cannabis waste, because so many families across the country struggle with food insecurity.

According to the USDA, over 18 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2024. In an effort to prevent food waste and provide low-income families with affordable food, grocery chains like Kroger have teamed up with Flashfood to sell discounted groceries before their best-by dates. Flashfood is a great way for consumers to save money and for grocery stores to limit their waste.

That being said, cannabis waste is still a real problem, especially vape cartridges and batteries.

"What bothers me the most is the vapes and batteries," one Redditor wrote. "Why there is not a nationwide recycling program for this yet is beyond me. So much plastic, glass, and e-waste/batteries in landfills. Dispensaries should be offering credits for returning those."

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