Philippines denies 3 suspected US e-waste containers after claims 234 reached free port

The dispute reflects a broader tension in the global waste economy.

Philippine authorities kept three container vans suspected of carrying electronic waste from the United States from being offloaded in Subic as questions continue over other similar cargoes said to have already passed through the free port.

The action came weeks after environmental advocates flagged suspected e-waste shipments to Subic from the U.S., according to Inquirer.net.

What happened?

The Bureau of Customs said three containers listed as scrap copper reached the port July 22 aboard the MV Tokyo Express.

Subic District Collector Geniefelle Lagmay directed personnel to place the cargo under "retain on board" status, the outlet reported.

The decision was tied to where the shipment came from since the United States is outside the Basel Convention, the agreement that regulates international movements of hazardous waste.

The containers remained on the vessel until it departed Subic on Thursday, Inquirer.net stated.

The shipment did not become part of the port's customs territory, and the Philippine Coast Guard later tracked the Liberia-flagged ship heading toward Nansha, China.

The Basel Action Network and BAN Toxics, through their Task Force Against Illegal E-Waste Imports to the Philippines, said 234 containers of suspected e-waste and one container of plastic waste from the U.S. reached the free port between March 2025 and June 2026.

Why does it matter?

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world. When handled improperly, it can expose workers and communities to toxic materials while creating lasting contamination risks for air, soil, and water.

The environmental groups said the containers were not processed through the required Prior Informed Consent procedure, Inquirer.net reported.

The dispute reflects a broader tension in the global waste economy. Valuable materials can be recovered from discarded electronics, but weak oversight can turn poor or lightly regulated areas into destinations for unwanted waste.

What's being done?

The cargo was kept aboard the vessel while authorities verified whether it complied with legal rules.

The Bureau of Customs called a meeting that included the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Environmental Management Bureau, Justice and Foreign Affairs departments, Office of the Solicitor General, and the environmental groups, the outlet pointed out.

The task force and agencies were to draft position papers while talks on the issue continued.

SBMA also defended e-waste recycling at the free port as part of the circular economy through "urban mining" and said imported materials were subject to inspection, laboratory testing, and post-entry monitoring, per Inquirer.net.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.