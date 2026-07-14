Philadelphia banned plastic bags in 2021, but nearly 1 in 4 stores still hand them out

Less plastic waste can mean cleaner streets and fewer clogged storm drains.

Philadelphia outlawed plastic checkout bags years ago, but a report has suggested the policy is still not reaching every counter in the city.

For shoppers hoping to cut waste and keep their neighborhoods cleaner, the findings highlight both the progress that has been made and the work that still remains.

What happened?

Philadelphia's City Council approved a plastic bag ban in 2019, which went into effect in 2021. A 10-cent bag fee was added in January to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags rather than simply replacing plastic with another single-use option, such as paper bags.

However, PennEnvironment's Research & Policy Center found that over half of the surveyed businesses across Philadelphia were violating the city law.

In its new report, PennEnvironment found that roughly one in four was still giving out plastic bags and that over half were not complying with the newer 10-cent charge for paper or reusable bags, according to WHYY. Over 80 businesses were polled.

Despite some businesses lagging behind, the city has said the policy is making a difference. Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections has seen noncompliance reports fall from more than 200 in 2022 to 33 so far in 2026, per WHYY.

Why does it matter?

Although plastic bags are light and convenient, they can linger in the environment for years, ending up in landfills or incinerators before breaking into microplastics that pollute the air, soil, waterways, and human bodies.

That can have direct effects on communities. Less plastic waste can mean cleaner streets, fewer clogged storm drains, and less litter in parks and neighborhoods.

In densely populated cities especially, those quality-of-life improvements can make a real difference in the public spaces residents use every day.

At the same time, bag bans can frustrate residents who forget reusable bags and small businesses still trying to keep up with changing rules. Some critics have also argued that paying extra for paper bags can feel like yet another added expense during an already costly time.

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