PG&E customers are told their power will be cut unless they pay by QR code — scam has cost $211,000

PG&E customers are being hit with a scam that claims their service will be disconnected unless payment is made right away via a barcode or QR code.

The scheme has already cost customers thousands of dollars, turning routine anxiety over utility bills into a costly trap for households and businesses alike.

What's happening?

According to Berkeleyside, the scam often starts with a call about a supposedly overdue bill and service being shut off. The caller then sends a barcode or QR code by text or email and tells the customer to take it to a store to make the payment.

Losses this year have exceeded $211,000, with 399 scam reports in Alameda County, California, and 278 in Contra Costa County.

Pacific Gas and Electric said the average victim lost $969 and that the number of cases is likely higher because many incidents are never reported.

The utility also said scammers have targeted small- and medium-sized businesses, with 656 cases reported this year.

PG&E flagged other warning signs, including someone coming to the door to ask to see a utility bill, demands for payment through a prepaid debit card, and offers of a refund or rebate used to obtain banking information.

Why does it matter?

The scam targets an essential service. Threats of immediate shutoffs during hot weather or in the middle of a workday can pressure customers to pay before they verify whether the claim is real.

With average losses nearing $1,000, victims may have trouble paying for rent, groceries, medication, or child care.

Small businesses face a different but equally disruptive threat. A shop owner or restaurant manager who believes service is about to be disconnected may feel pressure to act fast to avoid shutting down for the day, losing inventory, or turning away customers.

The scams also create confusion about legitimate billing practices and can make real account issues harder to sort out.

What can I do?

Before paying in response to a shutoff threat, confirm that it is legitimate.

PG&E says it will not ask customers over the phone for financial information or request payment through a barcode, QR code, prepaid debit card, or money transfer service such as Zelle.

Door-to-door requests should be treated with the same caution. PG&E says anyone who shows up asking to see your utility bill is not with the company.

If you get a threatening call, hang up and verify your account through PGE.com or by calling PG&E at its number, not a number supplied by the caller.

The company also directs customers to its scam hotline, 1-833-500-SCAM.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or tricked should contact their local police department.

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