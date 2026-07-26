PG&E apologizes, will compensate California family after dayslong shutoff and fraud claim

When a utility makes an error like this, the effects can be immediate.

After days without power, a California family is now set to receive both an apology and compensation from PG&E following a shutoff that reportedly led to an accusation of energy fraud.

The reversal is a notable admission from one of the state's largest utilities, whose apparent mistake left a Fresno household dealing with the fallout for days.

What happened?

By acknowledging the mistake, PG&E told Fox26 that it will compensate a Fresno family for the days it went without electricity, and the company also apologized for its role in the ordeal.

Fox26 said the family's account was that the situation began on July 4, when PG&E cut power to the home and later alleged energy fraud.

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PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith reviewed the case after the station brought the family's complaint to his attention, and his involvement helped get the matter resolved.

Why does it matter?

When a utility makes an error like this, the effects can be immediate. A multiday outage can mean spoiled food, unsafe indoor temperatures, missed work, disrupted holiday plans, and significant stress for anyone relying on refrigeration, medical equipment, or even just air conditioning during a California summer.

An erroneous shutoff and fraud accusation can leave customers stuck with the consequences while the utility works through the mistake.

What's being done?

As Fox26 reported, PG&E said it has apologized and will compensate the family for the time it spent without electricity.

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