PepsiCo strikes game-changing partnership with university to solve major campus problem: 'A bold step forward'

The University of Colorado, Boulder has entered into an agreement with soda titan PepsiCo to help eliminate single-use plastics from its campus.

According to CU Boulder Today, the agreement involves a 10-year plan by the school to enforce sustainability, in line with CU Boulder's Climate Action Plan.

While other facilities around the world have embarked on similar agreements, vending machines in particular are a common loophole for plastic use. With this agreement, that possibility is out the window.

"This contract is a bold step forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship," said the school's chancellor, Justin Schwartz, per CU Boulder Today.

This is not the first time PepsiCo has been associated with environmentally conscious endeavors. The company has recently garnered press for its investment in sustainable agriculture, alongside other notable brands. Additionally, in 2023, PepsiCo doubled its use of reusable packaging in an effort to reduce plastic waste.

While these changes instill hope for a greener future, corporations like PepsiCo and its most notable competitor, Coca-Cola, are continually ranked among the world's biggest polluters.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Although adjustments in the right direction are, of course, a good sign, their sustainability actions are better viewed as necessary measures to address and mitigate the environmental impact the companies have helped create.

CU Boulder Today explains that PepsiCo will begin transitioning to more sustainable packaging materials, such as glass and aluminum, for its campus beverages.

"In a move that demonstrates a compelling marriage between corporate capability and institutional ambition, the university has shifted to non-plastic alternatives at no extra cost to itself," Hoodline reported, showcasing the school's efficient, eco-friendly model, which can hopefully be replicated elsewhere.

To take steps in your own life to curb waste and protect the planet, you can learn about your personal recycling options and limit your plastic consumption. You can also support other eco-friendly initiatives by big brands to promote large-scale environmental change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.