PepsiCo rolls out innovative future-proofed plan that will revolutionize food production: 'Generates trust and inspires'

Amid increasing uncertainty over the future of agriculture, PepsiCo is spearheading an initiative to make farming more sustainable and climate-resilient for its partners in Southeast Asia.

As National Geographic reported, the food and beverage conglomerate is collaborating with a German firm to train farmers across northern Thailand in regenerative farming practices with the develoPPP program. The company aims to apply these methods to over 10 million acres of farmland worldwide by 2030. The program teaches farmers who maximize yields while using less fertilizer, pesticides, and water.

They employ sustainable methods, such as using cover crops and periodically flooding and draining the fields, to significantly reduce water usage. After the rice harvest comes in, farmers plough the rice stubble, the base of the plants left over, right back into the soil to aid the potato crop that follows. The program has allowed participants to increase yields by up to 50% while reducing harmful pollution by more than a quarter.

National Geographic photographer, Rena Effendi, saw the impact of the methods firsthand and noted the success of one farmer in inspiring others to follow her lead:

"One of her rice fields is a demo plot where other community members witness her effective farming methods and practices, such as using less water, which preserves both the soil and the environment. They see how healthy her crops are and come to her with questions. This generates trust and inspires an exchange of knowledge within the community."

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense because of heat-trapping pollution from human activity. These can lead to major threats to farmers' livelihoods by increasing the likelihood of floods and droughts. Using more sustainable methods offers greater resilience against these current and future challenges.

It's not the only area where the company has instituted more eco-friendly practices. For example, the delivery fleet in California is being electrified. It is also using more recycled materials in packaging in the UK.

To be sure, PepsiCo is still responsible for an enormous amount of plastic waste and was sued by New York State for its role in polluting the Buffalo River. That's why it's essential to take brands touting their green credentials with a healthy dose of skepticism and wariness of greenwashing.

Nonetheless, eco-friendly initiatives that support communities are worth celebrating.

