PepsiCo unveils major innovation that could reshape their products: 'Ongoing collaboration'

PepsiCo is trying to increase the use of returnable packaging solutions over the next five years, and the company has unveiled a major innovation to help it reach its goal.

According to Packaging Europe, 10% of the company's packaging is returnable, but it plans to increase this to 20% by 2030. Partnering with Sidel, Gruppo GEPP — the bottler for PepsiCo products in Mexico, which manufactures and distributes bottles for Pepsi, 7Up, Gatorade, and Lipton — has installed additional bottling lines for returnable PET and glass, looking to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

The company is also seeking net-zero emissions within the next 15 years. The new bottling lines feature the Hydra bottle washer, designed for more effective bottle washing and reduced chemical and water consumption, bringing the company closer to achieving this goal.

"Reduce, reuse, recycle" is a mantra that most are likely familiar with, but it's rare to see big corporations offer reusable packaging. Reusing bottles results in far less litter polluting communities and waterways, leading to a happier, healthier, and cleaner planet.

Any program that seeks to reduce packaging waste can only be a good thing for the environment, especially since such a major corporation has committed to a more sustainable business model.

It is worth noting, however, that PepsiCo is one of the planet's biggest environmental polluters.

So, this step to increase the use of returnable packaging will only mitigate a small part of its harm.

While it's important to celebrate wins for the planet and show corporations that there is demand for more sustainable options on the market, consumers should still be mindful of greenwashing and call it out when they see it.

"This ongoing collaboration exemplifies how long-term partnerships … can enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable business practices, and help customers successfully navigate the evolving demands of the beverage industry," Sidel account manager Ascención Sánchez said, per Packaging Europe.

