PepsiCo launches innovative program that could help solve pressing global issue: 'An example of community-driven action'

In India's tourist cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, a new waste management initiative is changing the way people think about plastic. PepsiCo India, one of the country's biggest consumer brands, has partnered with the PLAN Foundation, Recity Network, and local government to launch Project Purna.

Business Today reported that the initiative looks to boost the circular economy, helping waste workers repurpose trash into goods they can sell. The project also works on educating people on waste segregation to improve recycling efforts and giving waste workers access to health care and job training.

So far, the program has engaged 260-plus workers, reached more than 50,000 citizens and tourists, and diverted 3,200 metric tons of waste from landfills. "Project Purna exemplifies our Partnership of Progress philosophy," PepsiCo India chief corporate affairs officer Yashika Singh said. "We're happy to see the cities of Mathura-Vrindavan transform into an example of community-driven action leading to tangible environmental change."

PepsiCo India's efforts don't stop there. Through Tidy Trails — an awareness and recycling campaign — the company has collected over 68,000 kilograms of plastic waste and encouraged more than 76,000 people in community cleanup efforts. The program includes recycling plastic waste into usable infrastructure such as benches and chairs as well as changing the way locals handle plastic waste through grassroots campaigns.

Plastic is a big problem in India, the world's largest contributor of plastic pollution. Of the 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste generated yearly, around 3.5 million tonnes are mismanaged, according to Plastics for Change. This and similar initiatives show that corporate sustainability can help improve how plastic is managed and reused.

Of course, PepsiCo still has a long road ahead. Despite steps in the right direction — including investing in regenerative agriculture and developing reusable packaging alternatives — the company remains one of the world's top plastic polluters. In fact, volunteers cleaning up plastic waste in the Indian Himalayas found the majority of it came from PepsiCo brands.

Still, this progress matters — especially since it creates cleaner cities and stronger communities. As businesses invest in programs such as Project Purna, consumers can help by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands and demanding corporate accountability.

"Plastic waste can be a solution if managed responsibly. Tidy Trails brings together citizens and local governments to create impact where it matters most: on the ground," Singh said.

