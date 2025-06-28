PepsiCo announces exciting upgrade for its delivery trucks: 'Continues to advance'

PepsiCo has been ahead of the eco-friendly curve in terms of its delivery trucks for over a decade now. According to Utility Dive, the soda company tested older models of approximately 300 electric vehicles between 2010 and 2012.

PepsiCo, which uses EVs in many of its operations, also uses tractors fueled by renewable natural gas and renewable diesel as well as 50 EV trucks at a bottling facility in Fresno, California.

This site has not had access to daytime charging and runs with a limited 3 megawatts of power. On April 28, though, Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced a pending improvement in charging capabilities.

In partnership with PG&E, PepsiCo will connect with the energy company's Flex Connect 4.5 megawatt station, which, according to Supply Chain Dive, will allow for the daytime charging of all 50 EVs at the facility rather than just 30 at a time.

"PepsiCo has additional EV fleet sites in the queue for Flex Connect as it continues to advance its broader sustainability goals," per the release.

The food and beverage company, according to its website, is looking to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to benefit people, the environment, animals, and PepsiCo's business operations, as climate issues are a risk not only to the planet but to the economy.

PepsiCo's plastic use, however, is far from eco-friendly. In fact, a 2023 report named it one of the "top global plastic polluters." While its vehicle fuel emissions are relatively low, PepsiCo's direct pollution from plastic production and litter is extensive. In fact, the company recently abandoned its goal to achieve 20% reusable beverage packaging by the end of the decade, according to Plastics Today.

However, despite these setbacks with sustainable materials, PepsiCo's focus on electrifying its operations is still worth celebrating.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.