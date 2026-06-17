Renewable groups sue Pentagon after wind farm reviews freeze, putting $47 billion at risk

Texas accounts for about 12 gigawatts of the delayed capacity.

A fight over wind energy is receiving renewed attention after renewable energy groups accused the Pentagon of slowing security reviews for proposed projects on private land.

According to Fortune, the groups have argued that the bottleneck could delay new electricity generation, put thousands of jobs at risk, and hold up billions of dollars in investment in communities nationwide.

What happened?

Nine renewable energy organizations, including Renewable Northwest and Advanced Power Alliance, filed suit against the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in federal court in Oregon.

They said the military's siting review for land-based wind developments has slowed sharply, putting at least 106 projects in 21 states at risk.

Their court filing says the alleged inaction "poses an existential threat to the wind energy industry across the nation by effectively halting all new development activity."

The case comes as President Donald Trump has continued to attack wind power and after his administration moved to pause leasing and permit approvals for wind projects. Although a federal judge later blocked that directive, the new lawsuit indicates developers still believe major obstacles remain in the review process.

Why does it matter?

Wind provides roughly 10% of U.S. electricity and is the nation's largest renewable energy source, per Fortune.

Texas accounts for about 12 gigawatts of the delayed capacity. The full set of 106 projects could add nearly 30 gigawatts overall, which is enough to supply millions of homes.

An analysis by Charles River Associates Inc. estimated the affected projects represent more than $47 billion in investment, covering turbines, construction, financing, grid connection costs, and other development expenses.

That analysis also concluded the projects would support more than 120,000 jobs, including about 29,000 direct construction positions.

Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, warned that the industry needs the government to keep its normal review and permitting work moving to help stabilize the nationwide energy grid.

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