Pennsylvania launches free heat pump training, with child care and tool help, to fill HVAC jobs

Pennsylvania is trying to expand its HVAC workforce as heat pump demand rises, in part by lowering the hurdles to entering the field.

A new statewide initiative has created no-cost training and help with practical expenses, including child care, travel, and tools, that can otherwise keep new workers from getting started.

What happened?

The ACHR News reported that the Building Performance Foundation has started Penn Heat Pump Pathways, a statewide workforce program meant to bring new workers into heat pump installation and build up the skills of those already in the trade.

Backed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Energy Programs Office, the program is scheduled to continue through July 2028 and is open statewide to residents, HVAC contractors, and training providers.

PHPP is designed to serve three groups: workers looking to enter HVAC or sharpen their heat pump skills, employers hoping to hire or train staff, and training providers seeking to expand approved heat pump education.

Pennsylvania already has more than 76,000 energy-efficiency jobs, according to BPA's 2025 Energy Efficiency Jobs in America report, and ACHR News said PHPP is aiming to enroll more than 1,600 participants.

Why does it matter?

Heat pumps are becoming a bigger part of the home heating and cooling market, but that growth depends on having enough trained workers to install them properly and keep projects moving.

If employers cannot find qualified technicians, consumers may face longer waits, fewer choices, or inconsistent installation quality. A stronger workforce can help ease those bottlenecks while giving more households access to newer heating and cooling systems.

HVAC jobs can offer a path into skilled-trade work, and free training can make that path more accessible for people who might otherwise be blocked by upfront costs. Transportation, tool purchases, and child care can all make training hard to complete, even when jobs are available.

What's being done?

PHPP's efforts also include partners TixStone Solutions and CareerEquity, and it is intended to support not only individuals but also the broader training pipeline. By involving employers and education providers, the state is trying to build a more durable system for attracting qualified workers.

The program offers free training, support services, and a direct connection to a growing segment of the HVAC industry.

Heidi Kunsch, environmental group manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, summed up the push, per ACHR News, saying: "Pennsylvania's HVAC industry is growing, and we need a workforce that can keep up. PHPP gives workers, employers, and training providers the tools to meet that demand."

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