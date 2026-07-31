As more energy-intensive facilities come online, they can put added strain on regional power systems.

Pennsylvania households are facing another increase in electricity costs, and the pressure is coming from more than just hot summer weather.

Pennsylvania's latest surge in power prices comes as electricity demand from data centers keeps growing faster than generation, according to a new state report.

What's happening?

According to PA Environment Digest, a July 27 report from the Independent Fiscal Office found that Pennsylvania's average electricity supply price was 14.6% higher than it was a year earlier.

The measurement comes from each utility's "price to compare" for default service, not from the separate fees customers are billed for grid delivery and upkeep.

In each of the three most recent pricing periods reviewed by the office, the average price to compare posted a double-digit year-over-year gain: 15.6%, 17.9%, and 11.9%.

PJM Monitoring Analytics data showed wholesale electricity costs climbed 48.3% in 2025 and rose another 75.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the first quarter of 2025.

For the typical Pennsylvania household, the average monthly electric bill, including taxes and all other charges, increased from $213 in 2024 to $257 in 2026.

Why does it matter?

Because supply is only one piece of an electric bill, customers still feel the increase after delivery and maintenance charges are added, pushing the full monthly total from $213 to $257.

The report points to a widening imbalance between electricity demand and supply, with data centers playing a major role in that pressure.

As more energy-intensive facilities come online, they can put added strain on regional power systems if new generation and grid capacity do not keep pace.

Households are paying more for electricity as state leaders and utilities respond to rapidly rising demand.

What's being done?

The policy response remains unfinished. Pennsylvania has not passed major legislation on energy affordability, expanding electric generation, or giving communities tools to cope with A.I. proposals.

The issues cited include adding more generation, improving grid planning, and making sure costs tied to rapidly expanding electricity users are not shifted to residents.

Households can check their utility's current price to compare before choosing a supplier, ask about budget billing or assistance programs, and look for ways to reduce usage through weather sealing, efficient lighting, and smarter thermostat settings.

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