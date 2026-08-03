193,000 vulnerable Pennsylvania households will get an automatic $100 utility bill credit

No application is required to get the extra assistance.

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania families still need help handling last winter's heating costs.

But as of July 29, over two-thirds of low-income residents who needed federal funds to pay their utility bills will now get a supplemental benefit through leftover Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

It's a small but meaningful cushion as energy bills continue to strain some residents.

What's happening?

Pennsylvania has begun issuing one-time $100 supplemental payments to 193,000 households that had already received help through LIHEAP. This benefit is reserved for households with vulnerable members — including residents with a disability, an adult 60 or older, or a child younger than 6 years old.

The Department of Human Services said LIHEAP began the 2025-2026 season with $232 million in federal funding. More than 278,000 households received benefits during the winter season, which ended in early May.

No application is required to get the extra assistance. The $100 will be paid directly to a family's utility company or home heating provider.

Standard LIHEAP cash grants run from $200 to $1,000, and qualifying households can also receive crisis assistance and weatherization grants.

Why does it matter?

Utility debt does not disappear when temperatures rise. For many households, heating bills from the winter can linger for months, especially for seniors on fixed incomes, families with young children, and people living with disabilities.

Falling behind on utility payments can force families into difficult tradeoffs between keeping the lights on and paying for essentials such as groceries, medication, rent, or transportation.

What's being done?

The extra aid is arriving without additional paperwork. Complicated application processes can prevent eligible households from getting the support they need.

Getting the extra $100 through LIHEAP will not change a household's eligibility for future assistance, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

In addition to standard cash grants, crisis assistance can help households facing emergencies such as threatened shutoffs, while weatherization support can reduce energy use by improving a home's efficiency.

"We know that even though winter is over, many Pennsylvanians may still need assistance with utility bills from last season," Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said in a statement. "LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable citizens … make ends meet and keep their homes safer."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.