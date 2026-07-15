Pennsylvania's giant Atlas data center could triple power demand as bill, brownout fears grow

"I cannot think of a new baseload power generation facility in Pennsylvania post-2019."

A massive proposed data center campus in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley has become a major source of debate over electricity costs, grid reliability, and how communities will cope with a surge in power demand.

As energy use continues to climb across the region, the debate has spilled beyond a single development into larger questions of affordability, infrastructure, and whether enough power will be available when demand peaks.

What's happening?

According to RealClearPennsylvania, the Atlas data center campus would be built in South Whitehall Township across from Parkland High School, covering nearly 5.1 million square feet in six buildings and including a dedicated electric substation to support its operations.

RealClearPennsylvania reported that PPL Electric Utilities expects electricity demand in the area to roughly triple over the next five to seven years while new power generation is not being added quickly enough to keep up.

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Analysts expect a typical summer electric bill to exceed $200 after PPL's "price to compare" rose to 13.147 cents per kilowatt-hour June 1; RealClearPennsylvania said that figure was 66% higher than it was in 2020.

Another warning sign has come from the PJM Interconnection capacity market, which is designed to keep power available during extreme heat and cold: One auction climbed from $28.92 to $269.92 per megawatt-day, and another reached the $333 cap without fully easing blackout concerns.

PJM's market monitor also pointed to growing data center demand as one contributor to rising capacity costs — it accounted for about 40% of the record $16.4 billion capacity market total.

Why does it matter?

Higher wholesale power costs can flow through to monthly bills, and tighter supply raises the risk of brownouts or other reliability problems during periods of heavy demand.

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The debate also reflects the growing connection between artificial intelligence and the electric grid. Data centers can support tools that optimize clean energy systems and improve efficiency, but they also consume huge amounts of electricity — and often water — while raising concerns about security, misuse, and consequences such as higher energy bills for nearby communities.

What's being done?

The issue has also reached politics. Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie and Democratic challenger Bob Brooks, a Bethlehem firefighter and state firefighters union leader, are both campaigning on affordability, even as broader questions about new power plants, nuclear energy, gas generation, renewables, and permitting remain unsettled.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is also pushing energy policy changes, though estimates of their effects on bills vary widely depending on the source.

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As the fight over Pennsylvania's energy future intensifies, Mackenzie is promoting a "positive vision on affordability," per RealClearPennsylvania, while Marcellus Shale Coalition official Patrick Henderson said, "I cannot think of a new baseload power generation facility in Pennsylvania post-2019."

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