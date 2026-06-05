Pennsylvania residents brace for another June bill hike as summer AC season begins

In Pennsylvania, PECO Energy consumers started to see about a 5% increase in their electric bills on June 1, according to WHYY.

What's happening?

WHYY stated that this increase covers the supply portion of electric bills for many households in Philadelphia. A typical household will pay roughly $5 more per month.

An energy policy expert told the Philadelphia City Council in May that demand from data centers, EVs, and extreme weather preparation are a few of the reasons why bills are going up.

The increase will pay for the cost of generating electricity and go to capacity charges. Those are fees utilities pay to ensure enough power is available for future peak demand periods.

PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, sets those charges in auctions, and they have climbed sharply amid pressure on the energy grid. PECO had already raised distribution rates in 2025.

Why does it matter?

Summer is typically when electricity use jumps as temperatures rise, increasing the seasonal cost burden.

According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, as cited by WHYY, low-income households in the Philadelphia metro area devote a larger share of their income to energy than comparable low-income households nationwide.

WHYY stated that PECO's profits also jumped by almost 50% last year following its 2025 increase. It disconnected roughly 17,000 customers for nonpayment from early 2026 through the end of April. That's more than 14% above the same period a year earlier.

As prices for many essentials rise everywhere, this kind of action can create instability for many people and households.

What's being done?

PECO earlier this spring withdrew a separate rate-hike request after Gov. Josh Shapiro blasted it as "pure greed," according to WHYY.

The thinking is that while costs may be increasing due to having a higher demand to meet, the higher demand is not the fault of individual residents but of corporations such as data centers and that those creating large demand spikes should be responsible for covering the costs.

The Philadelphia City Council is also hearing more about the pressures pushing bills upward, including other factors leading to rising demand. Attending local legislative meetings can be a great way to create accountability that values and helps a governing body's community.

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