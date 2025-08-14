Customer outraged over bizarre beauty product design: 'I actually have no words'

A skincare company's attempt to make sunscreen trendy has garnered criticism online after shoppers found the brand selling decorative charms for its products.

What's happening?

A Reddit user posted an image of Paula's Choice selling an "Exclusive SPF Charm" marketed as "the accessory your sunscreen needs this summer."

The charm appears to be a decorative trinket designed to attach to sunscreen bottles.

"I actually have no words for this insanity," the original poster wrote in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

Other Redditors questioned the logic behind adding unnecessary accessories to basic skincare products.

One commenter noted: "Look I LOVE trinket, a charm, a bauble, a lil shiny thing, a keychain... but I definitely do not support whatever this is. I make them to display my favorite lil items for fun, not to advertise more products."

"Customizing stuff is fun but I don't understand the marketing with these, because they aren't fun," they added.

Why is this packaging trend concerning?

Creating decorative accessories for disposable products adds another layer of waste that consumers have to deal with once the sunscreen runs out.

While the charm might seem like a small addition, it creates an immediate problem: What do you do with a branded trinket once the bottle is empty?

This practice shifts the waste management burden to shoppers who already face challenges recycling beauty product containers. Most people lack the time and knowledge to properly separate plastic components for recycling. Adding nonfunctional decorations to products that get replaced every few months only complicates disposal.

The manufacturing and shipping required for these accessories also drive up costs that get passed to consumers. Shoppers end up paying more for packaging they didn't ask for, while companies market it as adding value to their purchase.

Is Paula's Choice doing anything about this?

Paula's Choice positions itself as a science-focused skincare brand that prioritizes effective ingredients. The company has made efforts toward sustainability, including offering refillable options for some products and using post-consumer recycled materials in packaging.

The charm appears to be a limited-edition promotional item rather than a permanent product line addition.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Several beauty brands are moving away from unnecessary packaging. Companies such as Kjaer Weis offer refillable products, while Plaine Products ships shampoo and conditioner in aluminum bottles designed for reuse.

As a shopper, you can vote with your wallet. Support brands that forgo gimmicks in favor of product quality. When shopping for sunscreen or other skincare essentials, look for simple packaging without added plastics or decorations.

Consider buying larger sizes to reduce packaging frequency or seeking out stores that offer refill stations for beauty products.

