Rhode Island drivers may get refunds after parking company accused of deceptive fees

Rhode Island drivers who paid parking charges that looked more official than they were may soon get some of that money back.

Under a $1.35 million settlement, consumers could receive refunds after officials accused a parking operator of using undisclosed charges and deceptive ticket notices that led people to pay fees they should not have owed.

What happened?

According to WJAR, a $1.35 million agreement announced by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha settles consumer protection claims involving parking management company UPP Global. State officials said the allegations focused on unfair and deceptive practices tied to the company's pricing and ticketing.

Officials said the attorney general's office, in 2024, accused UPP Global of not clearly revealing the true cost of parking and of tacking on fees described as sales tax.

At UPP-operated lots in Providence, Newport, and East Greenwich, officials alleged the company used parking notices that looked like government documents and incorrectly implied that a person's license or credit could be harmed.

Rhode Islanders are covered by the settlement if they paid UPP parking tickets or charges labeled as sales tax from Oct. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2024.

Why does it matter?

"When a company or business is operating outside of the law to the detriment of Rhode Islanders, we step in," said Attorney General Neronha.

Fear that a license or credit could be affected may push people to pay right away, even when a charge is improper. Officials said the tickets were made to resemble government-issued notices.

"And it's about more than just the money; businesses that ignore the law to maximize profit harm competing businesses who play by the rules. We must protect consumers and businesses alike by enforcing consumer protection laws, and we will continue to do so where unfair and deceptive tactics are employed," added Neronha.

What's being done?

People in Rhode Island who paid those unlawful tickets or the hidden charges presented as sales tax during the eligible dates can get their money back, the attorney general's office said.

Officials said a third-party administrator will contact affected consumers directly, and refunds will be returned through the original payment method.

"Because of this settlement, Rhode Island consumers who paid unlawful parking tickets and hidden fees will be made whole again, to the tune of more than a million dollars," Neronha said.

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