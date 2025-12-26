Experts discover concerning side effect of major development projects: 'Undergoing a rapid transformation'

Human development in the Paraná Delta in Argentina has dramatically altered the free flow of the Paraná River, leading to a rapid encroachment on crucial wetland habitats.

As Noticias Ambientales reported, 14.04% of the surface of the lower delta now comprises embankments, which are man-made raised structures that are installed in waterways to shift the direction of the water.

In the Delta, embankments can help control flooding, but they are also used to dry out wetlands to allow for human development and agriculture.

According to Noticias Ambientales, the region has seen a 5% increase in embankments, which totals 8,938 kilometers (5,553 miles) — this is about the distance from New York City to Los Angeles and back.

Part of the driving factor behind the rapid rate of human development in the Paraná Delta may be attributed to people looking to move away from built-up urban environments and into more natural spaces.

This network of embankments is only continuing to grow. A total of nearly 600 gated communities have emerged in the area, according to 2024 data.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Embankments not only redirect water flow but also often increase the risk of flooding in these areas by blocking natural water paths.

Heavy rain or river surges can cause water to pile up against embankment structures and flow over them, which could lead to severe flooding that would threaten the growing number of communities living along the Delta.

The destruction of natural wetland habitats in this region due to human development leaves the land and those living on it more vulnerable to extreme weather events. Those wetlands would have helped absorb water and reduce the impact of flooding.

"The wetlands of the Paraná Delta are undergoing a rapid transformation that compromises their ecological functioning," according to the Wetlands Foundation, per Noticias Ambientales.

Removing these many man-made embankments would restore the river's natural flow, allowing the delta to operate naturally as a floodplain once again.

Although major changes to reverse the damage of the Paraná Delta would require significant policy changes, wetlands restoration isn't limited to this region of the world alone.

You can play a meaningful role in wetland recovery by supporting policies and candidates that prioritize ecosystem and climate resilience.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.